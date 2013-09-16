FL Enroller Drops Out; Hospitals, Drugstores Step Up

One company that was going to help enroll uninsured Floridians in health insurance through the federal online Marketplace has dropped out in the face of state officials’ continuing hostility to everything about the Affordable Care Act. As the Washington Post reports, Cardon Outreach returned its $800,000 federal grant for enrolling “Navigators.” Cardon has many years’ experience in Medicaid enrollment and was going to turn that expertise to the uninsured in Florida and three other states.

But volunteers who want to see uninsured Floridians get health coverage -- and companies that stand to make money from it -- are stepping in to fill the gaps: