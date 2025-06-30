Could Florida's Planned Parenthood clinics face blocks to Medicaid like South Carolina?

Thursday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that blocks Medicaid patients' access to Planned Parenthood services in South Carolina worries advocates for the nonprofit that the same restrictions could be enacted in Florida.

The court said that patients could not sue the state's Department of Health for excluding Planned Parenthood clinics from its Medicaid program.

In 2018, South Carolina Gov. McMaster issued an executive order directing the Department of Health to cancel Medicaid reimbursement agreements with clinics that provide abortion care.

A Planned Parenthood patient sued the state, arguing it violated her right to choose her coverage under the Medicaid act. The state's orders were blocked by lower courts.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court sided with the state by a 6-3 vote, along ideological lines.

"The job of resolving how best to weigh those competing costs and benefits belongs to the people's elected representatives, not unelected judges," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court upholds South Carolina's ban on Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, was quick to respond to the decision, arguing the Supreme Court effectively decided that state officials can pick health providers for their residents.

She fears the decision to limit Medicaid in South Carolina is just the beginning of more states seeking to restrict the program's funding for Planned Parenthood.

"The consequences of the Supreme Court's decision ...will not be limited to Planned Parenthood or to South Carolina. Now we may see other states attempt to block people who use Medicaid from fighting against illegal, politically driven policies that take away their care," Johnson said.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat representing Orlando, said the decision was a personal blow to her as she was a former patient and employee of Planned Parenthood.

She shares the same fears that the decision to limit Medicaid could come to Florida as well.

"This decision opens the door for extremist politicians across the country to block people from accessing cancer screenings, (sexually transmitted infection) testing and yes, even birth control," she said. "Republicans have long wanted to strip away access to contraception. This ruling fits into their broader agenda of controlling people's bodies and eliminating our freedom to decide if and when to start a family."

There's a precedent of Florida Republicans taking swings at Planned Parenthood clinics. In 2001, Gov. Jeb Bush cut funds to the organization's clinic, and family and health care services.

Currently, U.S. legislators are working on making spending cuts with the "Big Beautiful Bill Act." Among them is a proposal to reform Medicaid by limiting who qualifies for it, that being able-bodied working adults. The proposal includes exemptions for disabled people, children and the elderly, but experts are concerned the bill would ultimately lead to massive cuts for the program.

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media