© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A review of June's top health headlines includes Pepto Bismal's dismal showing and ministrokes

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:09 AM EDT
From left, Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona; Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB/GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause"; Dr. Dacre Knight, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.
Stacey Bennett
From left, Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona; Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause"; and Dr. Dacre Knight, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

The topics they'll review:

The FDA approves at-home test kits for cervical cancer screening.

  • New findings indicate ministrokes can have the same long-term cognitive consequences as full-on strokes. 
  • A new CDC-backed study suggests Pepto Bismal may not prevent diarrhea when traveling.
  • A woman dies from a brain infection after using tap water in a nasal rinse. 
  • A report finds extreme heat is making pregnancy riskier for mother and baby. 
  • Although well-intentioned, elderspeak can be harmful and encourage resistance to care. 

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here  for archived episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2025 WJCT News
Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?
Stacey Bennett