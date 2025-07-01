A review of June's top health headlines includes Pepto Bismal's dismal showing and ministrokes

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.

Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."

Dr. Dacre Knight, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.

The topics they'll review:

The FDA approves at-home test kits for cervical cancer screening.



New findings indicate ministrokes can have the same long-term cognitive consequences as full-on strokes.

A new CDC-backed study suggests Pepto Bismal may not prevent diarrhea when traveling.

A woman dies from a brain infection after using tap water in a nasal rinse.

A report finds extreme heat is making pregnancy riskier for mother and baby.

Although well-intentioned, elderspeak can be harmful and encourage resistance to care.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for archived episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2025 WJCT News