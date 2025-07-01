A review of June's top health headlines includes Pepto Bismal's dismal showing and ministrokes
On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.
Guests:
- Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.
- Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."
- Dr. Dacre Knight, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.
The topics they'll review:
The FDA approves at-home test kits for cervical cancer screening.
- New findings indicate ministrokes can have the same long-term cognitive consequences as full-on strokes.
- A new CDC-backed study suggests Pepto Bismal may not prevent diarrhea when traveling.
- A woman dies from a brain infection after using tap water in a nasal rinse.
- A report finds extreme heat is making pregnancy riskier for mother and baby.
- Although well-intentioned, elderspeak can be harmful and encourage resistance to care.
The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.
