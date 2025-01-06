Heavy snowfall closes schools and businesses across a large swath of the U.S.

Updated January 06, 2025 at 08:21 AM ET

Closures and states of emergency are being announced across the Central Plains, Midwest and East Coast regions of the U.S., as a snowstorm moves across several states in those areas in coming days.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Six to 12 inches of snow are expected from Ohio to D.C. by Monday morning. More than 300,000 customers were without power as of 8 a.m. ET Monday across Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, according to Poweroutage.us.

Governors of several of the states affected by the snowstorm issued states of emergency, beginning early last week and continuing into this past weekend.

"A State of Preparedness enhances the state's ability to respond swiftly and effectively to potential hazards and threats before they escalate and provides an easy path for information sharing and coordination," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said: "This winter storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages — just 24 hours before it gets dangerously cold."

Several county school systems across the affected states are closed Monday, as well as in cities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Louisville.

In Washington, D.C., Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed Monday. Non-emergency federal employees in D.C. will work remotely Monday, as offices will be closed.

Copyright 2025 NPR