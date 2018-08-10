© 2020 Health News Florida
Mike Carroll Leaving DCF, Replacement To Be Announced

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller
Published August 10, 2018 at 4:35 PM EDT
Flormer Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll.
Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday that Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll is leaving the agency effective Sept. 6.

Carroll has served at DCF and its predecessor, the Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services, since January 1990.

Carroll has ties to the Tampa Bay area, previously serving as managing director of DCF’s Suncoast region, which covers 11 local counties.

Carroll is the longest serving DCF secretary in the department’s history, holding that role since 2014.

“Mike embodies the ideals and mission of the Department of Children and Families and has devoted nearly three decades to improve and change the lives of Florida’s vulnerable children and families,” Scott said in a statement. “Mike’s tenure as secretary is the longest in DCF’s 21-year history. Throughout his career, Mike has focused on innovative solutions to complicated problems, finding ways to enable better outcomes for children and families.”

The governor's statement says plans for a replacement will be coming soon.

Department of Children and FamiliesDCF Secretary Mike CarrollDCFMike CarrollGov. Rick Scott
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
See stories by Daylina Miller
