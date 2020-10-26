DCF Secretary Mike Carroll

-
Filling top jobs at two of the most-scrutinized agencies in state government, incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday appointed new secretaries of the...
-
Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday that Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll is leaving the agency effective Sept. 6.
-
The staff and patients inside Florida's mental hospitals remain victims of preventable violence, according to a newspaper investigation.The Tampa Bay…
-
As the state Department of Children and Families convened its annual child-protection summit Wednesday, Gov. Rick Scott signed an executive order aimed at…