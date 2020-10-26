-
Other states have taken similar action to help those who are transitioning out of state custody during the health crisis.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and child-welfare advocates warned Friday about the toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on some…
-
Different forms of abuse often happen under the same roof. Now, a senate committee is backing a proposal to require child and animal abuse agencies to...
-
Siding with a woman whose children were placed in foster care, an appeals court Friday said the Florida Department of Children and Families cannot provide…
-
The holiday season includes family get-togethers and, often, alcohol. For those in recovery from addiction, that can be a challenge.
-
The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) held a summit Tuesday to discuss its high turn-over rates, heavy workloads, and low recruitment.
-
Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell said Tuesday he has taken steps to change contracting at his agency in the wake of an internal…
-
Despite a possibly tight budget next year, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration submitted a legislative wish list this week that seeks hundreds of millions…
-
Despite hospital systems and health officials calling out the need for more primary care doctors, graduates of U.S. medical schools are becoming less…
-
By Daylina MillerThousands of Floridians – including children - who receive public assistance benefits like food stamps and Medicaid had their personal…