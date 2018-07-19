© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

DCF Trying To Combat Child Hot Car Deaths

WFSU | By AnnMarie Welser
Published July 19, 2018 at 9:30 AM EDT
Car reaches hot temperatures
Car reaches hot temperatures
Car reaches hot temperatures
Credit AnnMarie Welser / wfsu news
Car reaches hot temperatures

25 children have died after being left in a hot car so far this year. Two of those death occurred in Florida. The Florida Department of Children and Families is trying to combat this issue.

The inside of a car can get hot, fast, reaching temperatures in the hundreds within minutes.“Imagine in ten minutes your car is 100 degrees, no one can survive that,”Florida Highway Patrol’s Patricia Jefferson-Shaw says.

 

She is telling people to  ‘Look Before You Leave’.

 

“At any instance, at no point in time," Jefferson-Shaw explains, "no one should be left in a hot car at any period.”

‘Looking Before You Leave’ is the slogan behind the recently launched Endless Summer Safety Campaign.

 

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridahot car deathsDepartment of Children & FamiliesDCFEndless Summer Safety Campaign
AnnMarie Welser
AnnMarie Welser is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. AnnMarie is a Chicago native and a recent graduate of The Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri. She formely worked for NowThis News, KCPT, EURACTIV and the National Newspaper Association. She is a Beyoncé and Oprah enthusiast.  Follow AnnMarie Welser  on Twitter:  @annmarieW96
See stories by AnnMarie Welser
Related Content