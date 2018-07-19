DCF Trying To Combat Child Hot Car Deaths

Credit AnnMarie Welser / wfsu news Car reaches hot temperatures

25 children have died after being left in a hot car so far this year. Two of those death occurred in Florida. The Florida Department of Children and Families is trying to combat this issue.

The inside of a car can get hot, fast, reaching temperatures in the hundreds within minutes.“Imagine in ten minutes your car is 100 degrees, no one can survive that,”Florida Highway Patrol’s Patricia Jefferson-Shaw says.

She is telling people to ‘Look Before You Leave’.

“At any instance, at no point in time," Jefferson-Shaw explains, "no one should be left in a hot car at any period.”

‘Looking Before You Leave’ is the slogan behind the recently launched Endless Summer Safety Campaign.

