State's 1st Dengue Case Confirmed In Miami-dade County

  • An Aedes mosquito, which caries dengue and other diseases.
Health officials in Florida have confirmed the state's first case of dengue.

The Florida Department of Health said in a news release on Monday that the case emerged in Miami-Dade County. The agency didn't identify the person or their condition.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that causes fever, severe headache, along with muscle and joint pain. There is no treatment or vaccine.

Health department officials say they're working with Miami-Dade's Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division to help eliminate breeding and adult mosquito activity in the area where the case was confirmed.

Dengue, like Zika and chikungunya, spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito

The Miami Herald reports Miami-Dade County has reported 21 cases of dengue during the past decade.

