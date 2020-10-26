mosquito-borne illness

-
As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Miami-Dade County, health officials are also warning residents of a mosquito-borne infection. Health…
The sunlight coming through the picture window of Debbie Casey’s room at a nursing home in Daytona Beach falls on a message board covered with pictures…
The number of people who got sick in the United States from an infected mosquito, tick, or flea tripled between 2004 and 2016. More than 640,000 cases…
Health officials in Florida have confirmed the state's first case of dengue.The Florida Department of Health said in a news release on Monday that the…
Leon County’s Health Department is warning of an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the area. There have been no human cases in Leon, but...
With most of the cases concentrated in Southwest and Southeast Florida, the state has received reports of at least 84 cases of the mosquito-borne Zika…
The number of reported Zika cases in Florida this year has increased to 80, while a baby has been born with a condition known as congenital Zika syndrome,…
Monday the Florida Department of Health in Duval County announced the confirmation of another new human case of the West Nile Virus infection in...
Monday a new human case of the West Nile Virus infection was confirmed in Duval County.
There’s now another case of the West Nile Virus in Bay County, bringing the total to five.