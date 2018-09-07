State Commission Considers Whether School Resource Officers Should Have Access To Student Records

By Sep 7, 2018
  • Commissioners hold a roundtable about school resource officers at schools Thursday morning inside the BB&T Center.
    Commissioners hold a roundtable about school resource officers at schools Thursday morning inside the BB&T Center.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN
Originally published on September 6, 2018 12:17 pm

Commissioners investigating the Parkland school shooting said Thursday that law enforcement school resource officers, or SROs, should play a larger role at schools. 

Florida Sen. Lauren Book, who sits on the commission, asked the group to recommend that SROs be given access to students’ educational and disciplinary records. 

They need to be copied and given those records,” she said. “And I know that may create some issues, but if the SRO - the person who is there to keep everyone safe - isn't aware of those things, then the populous isn't safe.”

The state's public safety commission is meeting for its second day of meetings this month, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. 

On Wednesday the commission watched a surveillance video showing former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School SRO Scot Peterson during the February shooting. He did not enter the building where the shooting was taking place. Commissioners announced they had summoned Peterson to testify at next month's meeting. 

On Thursday the commission discussed standardizing and automizing the threat assessment process for schools across the state. That's the way schools document and keep track of student incidents, including any behavioral issues that could be considered threats.  

Making that process standardized would include creating sanctions for schools who underreport or misreport incidents. It would also make former students’ reports available to the SRO, in case someone could still pose a threat to a particular school after they leave or graduate, like the confessed shooter in the Stoneman Douglas shooting, Nikolas Cruz.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea,” said commissioner Ryan Petty, who his daughter Alaina in the shooting. “The threat assessment teams need to have a complete picture of [a] student’s disciplinary records and other information so they can accurately paint the picture of the threat that [a] student may or may not pose. They’re not getting that now.”

During Wednesday's meetings, commissioners came to the consensus that at least one law enforcement officer should be placed at each middle and high school in the state. There's not enough money, or officers, to place one at each elementary school.

However, the elementary schools could have an armed guardian - or someone who is trained and armed by the state - stationed on campus instead of an officer, the commission said. 

Read More: Stoneman Douglas Commission Debates Law Enforcment Presence At Schools

Whether or not armed guardians should be a part of schools' threat assessment teams is still being debated.

In between now and the next meeting, on Oct. 10 and 11, commissioners will have to rate possible safety measures for schools, including metal detectors, code red trainings and security camera systems on a scale of one to four. 

Level one suggestions are considered affordable and able to be implemented quickly; level four ideas are those that are more expensive and would take a longer period of time to put in place.

Copyright 2018 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
school resource officers
Parkland commission
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Scot Peterson

Related Content

After Schools Reject Money For Arming Staff, Scott Asks Lawmakers To Redirect It Towards Security

By Aug 22, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott is asking state lawmakers to redirect most of the money they allocated for arming and training school staff, since many districts didn’t want to use it.

The Legislature included $67 million in this year’s state budget for the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which would allow for trained armed guards at schools. Named for a victim of the shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, the provision was the most controversial aspect of a larger, $400 million package passed quickly in response to the Feb. 14 massacre.

Senate President Galvano Wants To Revisit School Safety

By By Jim Turner Aug 17, 2018
Florida House/Facebook

As students across Florida start the new school year, incoming Senate President Bill Galvano wants lawmakers to think about expanding the school-safety efforts approved during the 2018 legislative session after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

More Than 20 Districts Move Forward With ‘Guardians’

By By Lloyd Dunkelberger Aug 16, 2018
LESLIE OVALLE / WLRN

About a third of Florida’s school districts are taking steps to deploy armed “guardians” on school campuses to prevent incidents such as mass shootings, according to the state Office of Safe Schools.

Panel Eyes Officer’s Actions During Parkland Massacre

By By Dara Kim / News Service of Florida Sep 6, 2018
WLRN

Scot Peterson, the Broward County school-resource officer who was responsible for protecting students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been subpoenaed to appear next month before a state commission investigating the Valentine’s Day massacre that left 14 students and three faculty members dead in one of the nation’s worst mass school shootings.