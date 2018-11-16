Judge Throws Out Lawsuit Brought By Pulse Survivors, Victims' Families

By Brendan Byrne
    United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
A federal judge has thrown out two lawsuit filed by more than 50 survivors and victims’ families in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The civil lawsuit alleged the city of Orlando, police officers and an off-duty officer didn’t do enough to stop the shooter, and that the city failed to provide adequate training for its officers.

Judge Paul Byron ruled the off-duty officer’s actions didn’t rise to the level of quote “egregious behavior.” He also ruled the plaintiffs failed to make a plausible claim against the city.

The plaintiff’s attorney Solomon Radner disagrees. “We are exploring all of our options for ensuring that those individuals get their day in court, including appealing Judge Byron’s decision.”

The Orlando Police Department says the judgment reaffirms that the suit was without merit. “Our first responders are committed to the safety of this community, and they stand ready to protect and serve,” the department said in a statement.

The plaintiffs were seeking monetary damages and asked for a jury trial.

