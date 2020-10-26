-
The state Agency for Health Care Administration has given final approval to a planned 42-bed psychiatric hospital in Alachua County, after UF Health…
University of Florida trustees will have more oversight over borrowing by UF Health Shands Hospital and its affiliated organizations under a policy…
UF Health Shands Hospital is moving forward on a $415 million planned expansion, the Gainesville Sun reports.The new building will include 216 beds, 20…
A former University of Floirda professor surrendered his state medical license in June to end Board of Medicine charges regarding the 2010 death of a…
The UF Health Shands Hospital withdrew its objections to Ocala Regional Medical Center’s trauma center on Monday, the Ocala Star Banner reports.The…
After a weekend scare, in which more than two dozen people were treated at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, the threat from a bad batch of…
Timothy Goldfarb, the CEO of UF Health Shands, will be stepping down in July, reports the Gainesville Sun. Chief Operating Officer Edward Jimenez, who was…
University of Florida officials have hired a cardiothoracic surgeon from the University of Kentucky, a program that is under suspension for…
A diamondback rattlesnake bite required a record amount of antivenin for an 11-year-old Newberry boy who was taken to UF Health Shands, according to the…