What if you can't find your COVID vaccination card?

Add the COVID vaccination cards for you and your family members to the pile of essential documents that are … somewhere around here.

But what if you find yourself needing to show those cards at an event or location where proof of vaccination is required, and you can’t find yours? Don’t panic.

Dr. Nicole Marine Iovine, chief epidemiologist at UF Health Shands Hospital, says it’s simple.

"Just call or return to the site where you got your vaccination," she said in an email.

Vaccination sites keep records, so they should be able to create a replacement card, she said.

Be sure to photograph or scan your card and keep a copy on your phone or computer. As an extra backup, email a copy of that scan to yourself.

