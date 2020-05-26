Phil Galewitz - Kaiser Health News
-
Medicare experts say inflation was not to blame and most beneficiaries will shoulder a much smaller increase than what the former Florida governor claims.
-
There are more than 2 million uninsured adults in states that didn't expand Medicaid. Congressional Democrats have a plan to cover them — if they can find money for it in the massive spending bill.
-
To realign the man's jaw and ease his chronic pain and high blood pressure, he would need two operations, the surgeon said. Both procedures went well, but the patient was shocked by the second bill.
-
Seniors, their families and states are eager to keep older Americans in their homes and out of nursing homes, but those efforts are often thwarted by worker shortages and low pay.
-
With record levels of people relying on Medicaid for health care, the Biden administration is making moves to expand it even farther.
-
Eager to control costs and sickness, hospitals and insurers are trying to help patients access better food, housing and transportation. But so far there is little research showing these efforts work.
-
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis included $15 million in his proposed 2021-22 budget for an importation program. That would come on top of $10 million the Legislature already directed toward the plan.
-
Some states are making dentists a lower priority than other health professionals for the vaccine — even though they have their hands in people’s mouths and are exposed to aerosols that spray germs.
-
With its choice of a new leader, the Florida Hospital Association has signaled that seeking legislative approval to expand Medicaid won’t be among its top priorities.
-
A dad in Denver tried to do everything right when COVID-19 symptoms surfaced. But he got a surprising bill from his insurer, which had waived cost sharing for treatment of the coronavirus infection.