UF Health gets $10 million from Jacksonville City Council for its new trauma center

A new trauma center and emergency room at UF Health Jacksonville's main campus will get $10 million from the city.

That's on top of $80 million from the state, an amount that hospital leaders say will be needed over the next three to four years for modernizing the region's life-saving center for emergency care.

Jacksonville City Council voted Tuesday for the city's portion of the cost. A future city council will have to decide how to pay for the commitment.

During last year's legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state put $80 million toward the new trauma center and emergency room.

UF Health Jacksonville operates the only Level 1 trauma center in the region. It is one of seven in Florida.

