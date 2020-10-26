-
Gov. Ron DeSantis supports lifting federal COVID-19 restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom and Brazil to help Florida’s struggling tourism industry.
Passengers flying to and from Tampa International Airport will be able to get coronavirus tests before their flights. The airport is offering the service in partnership with BayCare.
Tourism is one of Florida's biggest and most important industries. But visitors are shying away from the sun-splashed beaches and theme parks. Tourism numbers cratered in the last quarter.
The department cited regional changes in the coronavirus pandemic, including significant improvements in some areas and declines in public health in others.
Checkpoints at major bridges, tunnels and other sites are meant to drive home the message that 14-day quarantine rules are mandatory for people returning from states with high infection rates.
The Bahamas has reversed course on closing its border to U.S. travelers over surging coronavirus infections in both nations.
Travelers must review the checklist when checking in online or at the airport and confirm — similar to how passengers must affirm they're not bringing explosives or banned materials on board.
Hotels have been devastated by the pandemic. To survive, they are adapting with extra-deep cleaning and contactless interactions. And it may mean rooms with no notepads and pens — and no minibars.
An analysis by NPR finds many nations are tossing aside international health regulations and imposing strict travel restrictions. Experts say the benefits are likely to be small.
For the first time in 20 years, the AAA Auto Club isn’t issuing a Memorial Day weekend travel forecast. Blame the coronavirus.