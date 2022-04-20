© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Justice Department says it will appeal the judge's mask ruling only if the mandate is still needed

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 20, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
RI airport.jpeg
AP
Travelers line up to go through security at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who is based in Tampa, on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.”

President Joe Biden went all-in on flexibility Tuesday when asked if Americans should mask up on planes.

“That’s up to them,” Biden declared during a visit to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. But the White House continues to require face coverings for those traveling with him on Air Force One, citing CDC guidance.

Click here for more of this article and the latest on the mask ruling from the Associated Press.

Health News Florida CoronavirusCoronavirus MasksCOVID-19CourtslawsuitBiden administrationCDCair traveltravelpublic transportation
