Gastrointestinal sickness reported on Queen Victoria cruise, which made Florida stops

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak on a luxury cruise ship where more than 150 people have reported gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea and vomiting.

The Queen Victoria, operated by Cunard Cruise Line, departed San Francisco Wednesday on its way from Fort Lauderdale to Hawaii. The ship is carrying 1,800 passengers and 970 crew members.

The cause is unknown. Cunard told the CDC that the ship increased cleaning and disinfection, and isolated ill passengers and crew.

The reported cases are totals for the entire voyage and do not represent how many people are actively sick at any one time, the CDC said.

The company did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking more details.

According to Cruise Mapper, the ship originated in Germany on Jan. 9; it arrived at Port Canaveral in Central Florida on Jan. 21, then left for Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 22. The next stop is Honolulu on Feb. 12, and the cruise ends in Australia next month.

