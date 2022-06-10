© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

US lifts its COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
airport traveler at heathrow.jpeg
AP
Passengers get a COVID-19 test at Heathrow Airport in London, Nov. 29, 2021. The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A senior administration official says the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time. The official says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it’s no longer necessary.

A senior administration official said the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 a.m. EDT, saying the CDC has determined that it’s no longer necessary.

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior administration official says the mandate expires at Sunday at 12:01 a.m. EDT. The official says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined the mandate is no longer necessary.

The official said Friday the CDC will reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges.

Airline and tourism groups had been pressing the administration to eliminate the testing requirement.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

