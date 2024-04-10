FSU and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare sign agreement on new facilities

Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare have signed an agreement that is part of developing an academic health center in Tallahassee and a medical campus in Panama City Beach.

The university and hospital system announced the agreement Monday.

The agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, is related to creating a nonprofit corporation to oversee issues such as research and clinical-education decisions.

“Since arriving at Florida State University, my leadership team and I have been working diligently to lay the groundwork for FSU Health, a bold initiative that promises to transform the health care ecosystem in North Florida,” university President Richard McCullough said in a prepared statement.

“The MOU (memorandum of understanding) is an important step in solidifying our relationship with TMH and establishing the basic operating and governance structure for our partnership as part of the FSU Health initiative.”

A news release said the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 provided $125 million to Florida State to build an academic health center. It said a site is being cleared on Tallahassee Memorial property to allow construction to begin. The facility is slated for completion in 2026.

The university also is working with Tallahassee Memorial and The St. Joe Co. to establish a medical campus in Panama City Beach. That facility is scheduled to open later this year.

