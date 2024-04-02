Tristan Wood
The ballot initiative could allow those over 21 to purchase and consume marijuana and make it legal for medical marijuana clinics to sell for recreational use in Florida.
While the House is trying to prevent both labor and heat regulations, the Senate’s bill is smaller in scope. It only preempts heat ordinances. Time is running out for both chambers to reach agreement.
The governor is expected to veto the bill, but a Senate procedural move would allow lawmakers to add a negotiated proposal to a related bill that had been in a Senate committee.
Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the Legislature to allocate $230 million to cancer-centered initiatives championed by his wife, Casey, a breast cancer survivor.
Chad Nielsen, director of Accreditation and Infection Prevention for UF Health Jacksonville, said Florida residents should follow CDC guidelines, which do not recommend vaccinated people mask up.
University of North Florida COVID-19 researchers have been awarded a $39,160 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking at a Jacksonville assisted living facility, says the funding will help support Alzheimer’s research grants at institutions around the state.
The Acuvue Abiliti Overnight Therapeutic Lenses, produced by Jacksonville-based Johnson & Johnson Vision, temporarily reshapes the cornea to reduce the rate of axial elongation.