'Walk With a Doc' in Tallahassee promotes exercise to help fight illness

On top of the usual colds and flu that are common this time of year, there's a new strain of COVID to worry about.

In response, doctors from Tallahassee- based Capital Health Plan are urging people to beef up their immune systems before they get sick.

Saturday morning saw more than 50 people walking in a group around Cascades Park in Tallahassee. It was Capital Health Plan's "Walk With a Doc," one of those docs being associate medical director Amy Neal, who's seeing a surge in sickness.

"We've seen a lot of RSV, flu; we're starting to see a little strep," Neal says.

Neal adds that the best defense is a good offense. Especially when it comes to regular exercise.

"Studies show that people who are getting at least 30 minutes of regular exercise every day, their immune systems function a lot better," Neal says.

Nurse practitioner Elizabeth Markovich was among the dozens of walkers following that advice.

"Just basic movement and being out in nature is so healing!" she remarked and agreed that the best way to heal is not to get sick in the first place.



