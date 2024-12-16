A referral resource for Floridians with disabilities opens a new HQ in Tallahassee

An organization that connects thousands of Floridians with disabilities to services they need has a new headquarters.

The Family Cafe held an open house Thursday at its new offices in Tallahassee in a house that once belonged to Gov. LeRoy Collins.

Family Cafe vice president Jeremy Countryman said the agency, which formed in 1998, holds a massive disability services showcase every June in Orlando. The 27th Family Cafe event is slated for June 13-15 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Last year, more than 15,000 people attended.

The nonprofit works to serve as a "facilitator of communication, a space for dialogue and a source of information."

"We find as many resources as we can, bring them together into one location with the individuals with disabilities and their families who are looking for the information they need to thrive in the community," Countryman said. "And we let people self-select what's relevant to them. Not just what's out there in terms of services, but how to navigate the experience as a person with a disability or a family member that's new to that universe."

The new office is at 713 E Park Ave., Tallahassee.



Copyright 2024 WFSU