The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved plans Wednesday for both Disney World and SeaWorld parks to reopen.
When the first of Florida’s theme parks reopen next week, Robert Niles predicts they will be taking a cautious approach towards welcoming visitors back....
SeaWorld and two former executives on Tuesday agreed to pay more than $5 million to settle federal fraud claims that they misled investors about the…
SeaWorld says it will serve only humanely raised and sustainably harvested food at its parks. The announcement is part of a new strategy for the…
Orlando's major theme parks are now offering free bug repellent to visitors as concerns about mosquito-transmitted Zika virus mount in Florida.Walt Disney…
Animal rights activists applauded SeaWorld's plans to end its orca shows at its San Diego park but said the company should phase out its captivity of…
The theme-park company received a citation in 2010 after an orca named Tilikum killed a trainer. Since then, SeaWorld has planned upgrades to its facilities and training. But it still faces criticism.
SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Tampa will drop their “mini-med” plans for seasonal and part-time workers come Jan. 1, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Only a…