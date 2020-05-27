© 2020 Health News Florida
Disney, SeaWorld Announce Plans To Reopen, Pending DeSantis' Approval

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Abe Aboraya
Published May 27, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved plans Wednesday for both Disney World and SeaWorld parks to reopen.

THE STATE WE'RE IN:  Expert On Theme Parks Says Precautions During Reopening Will Be Crucial

Disney spokesman Jim McPhee says Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would reopen July 11, while Hollywood Studios and Epcot would reopen July 15.

McPhee says Disney will not allow character meet-and-greets, and will reduce capacity on rides.

“And restaurants, and retail stores, and transportation. We will temporarily suspend fireworks and parades and other events that create crowds,” McPhee said.

Next, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Gov. Ron DeSantis would need to sign off on the plans. SeaWorld hopes to open its three Orlando theme parks to the public on June 11.

Other attractions have already gotten local approval. Legoland wants to open June 1, and Universal wants to open June 5th.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
