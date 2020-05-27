Disney, SeaWorld Announce Plans To Reopen, Pending DeSantis' Approval

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved plans Wednesday for both Disney World and SeaWorld parks to reopen.

Disney spokesman Jim McPhee says Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would reopen July 11, while Hollywood Studios and Epcot would reopen July 15.

McPhee says Disney will not allow character meet-and-greets, and will reduce capacity on rides.

“And restaurants, and retail stores, and transportation. We will temporarily suspend fireworks and parades and other events that create crowds,” McPhee said.

Next, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Gov. Ron DeSantis would need to sign off on the plans. SeaWorld hopes to open its three Orlando theme parks to the public on June 11.

Other attractions have already gotten local approval. Legoland wants to open June 1, and Universal wants to open June 5th.

