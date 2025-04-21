© 2022 Health News Florida



Miami-Dade school district aims to introduce more local produce to cafeterias

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Jacoby
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:40 PM EDT
FILE - Apples and orange slices rest in trays for student lunches at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., June 9, 2022.
Lisa Rathke
/
AP

The district hopes to lean on South Florida's agricultural industry to offer local produce to schools. It's an expansion of the district's Farm to School Program that has been in place since 2009. 

The Miami-Dade school district is looking to introduce more local produce to school cafeterias.

The initiative aims to partner with the Miami-Dade Farm Bureau. 
 
By doing so, the district hopes to lean on South Florida's agricultural industry to offer local produce to schools. It's an expansion of the district's Farm to School Program that has been in place since 2009. 
 
The sponsor of the measure, board member Roberto Alonso, said at a recent board meeting that part of the aim is to further educate students on how their food is sourced. 


Jenny Jacoby