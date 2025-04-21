Miami-Dade school district aims to introduce more local produce to cafeterias

The Miami-Dade school district is looking to introduce more local produce to school cafeterias.

The initiative aims to partner with the Miami-Dade Farm Bureau.



By doing so, the district hopes to lean on South Florida's agricultural industry to offer local produce to schools. It's an expansion of the district's Farm to School Program that has been in place since 2009.



The sponsor of the measure, board member Roberto Alonso, said at a recent board meeting that part of the aim is to further educate students on how their food is sourced.



