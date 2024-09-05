Resources on teen suicide for parents and teachers available from Florida nonprofit

September is Suicide Prevention Month. A nonprofit, the Mental Health Association of Central Florida, has created a special guide that parents and teachers can use to better support students’ mental health.

CEO Marni Stahlman said the need is high.

“Anxiety and depression are still prevalen, because we still have the same factors in place with bullying virtually as well as in person. Transitions, housing insecurity, food insecurity, the things that are plaguing our community as determinants of social health are affecting our kids,” said Stahlman.

Stahlman said the guide goes through tips for creating mentally strong kids and families, and a list of warning signs for depression and cyberbullying. Also, what to do as a parent or teacher if a child is suspected to be suffering from depression and bullying.

At the back of the booklet, there's a list of resources for insured and uninsured families to get the care that is needed.

The guide is available in English and Spanish.

“Well, it's real important with our community being as diverse as it is that we offer the resources in multiple languages because we know, particularly with some of our ethnic communities, it's a little bit more difficult to have conversations about mental health and well-being. So, we want to make sure that we're out there, out in front, speaking the right language,” said Stahlman.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34 in 2022.



Stahlman said saving a life is often as simple as reaching out and having a conversation about whether a person is OK. She said the conversation doesn’t have to be perfect, and should include lots of open-ended questions, room for discussion and active listening.

“And it really just starts with, 'I think I'm seeing that you're not doing OK.' And leave an open-ended question out there for them to respond and really then just sit back and listen. As adults, certainly as a parent myself, sometimes I feel the need to always have the right answer, or if a question comes, feel like I have to give an answer when even I might not know it myself. It's OK to say, 'I don't know, but let's find out together,' ” said Stahlman.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call or text 988 to be connected with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Services are available in a number of different languages, including American Sign Language.

Read the full guid below, or here in Spanish.

