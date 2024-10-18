These Florida schools received meat or poultry items in massive listeria recall

A nationwide recall of meat and poultry products potentially contaminated with listeria bacteria has expanded to nearly 12 million pounds.

The ready-to-eat meals were distributed to about 200 schools, including nine in Florida, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture:

Astatula Christian School, Astatula (Lake County)

Bishop Mclaughlin Catholic High School, Shady Hills

Brighter Days-Young Achievers, St. Petersburg

Children of The Future, Belle Glade

Children’s Day Academy Preschool, Winter Haven

Just For Kids, Cocoa

Just For Kids Palm Bay, Palm Bay

St. Andrew Catholic School, Orlando

St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church, Islamorada



The meat used in those products was processed at an Oklahoma plant operated by BrucePac.

The recalled foods can be identified by establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

No illnesses linked to the recall have been confirmed.

The products were not part of USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, the agency said.

Click here for the full list of schools.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.