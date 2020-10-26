-
Federal law generally prohibits dietary supplements from claiming to treat specific diseases or viruses. Yet NPR found more than 100 products sold on Amazon that make unsubstantiated antiviral claims.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians of scammers trying to impersonate health officials. Moody says the calls are going out from people pretending to be contact tracers to get personal details from victims. She's advising people to verify that contact tracing calls are coming from county health departments.
Scam artists are using the public’s confusion over the Affordable Care Act to obtain information and sell phony products through phone and mail, McClatchy…
People over 65 who lived alone and had few social connections were much more likely to report being victims of con artists who target the elderly in a…