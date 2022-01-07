© 2020 Health News Florida



Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

As COVID testing ramps up, officials warn of potential scams

WMFE | By Talia Blake
Published January 7, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST

Florida Department of Health officials in Osceola County are urging residents to rely on trusted sources of information and to make sure a testing location is legitimate.

As COVID-19 testing ramps up, Osceola County is warning residents to beware of testing scams. 

The Florida Department of Health officials in Osceola are urging all residents to only rely on trusted sources of information for COVID-19 testing and to check to make sure a testing location is legitimate.


Spokesman Jeremy Lanier said, “We understand that lines at county supported sites for testing are long. The demand has gone up, especially over the last couple of weeks, but sometimes it’s worth a wait at a trusted COVID-19 testing site as opposed to being scammed.”

He said residents should beware of unexpected phone calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies, people selling at-home kits door-to-door, and offers for testing on social media among other red flags.

“There’s been situations where people have gone to testing sites and have asked for personal information that would not normally be asked, like Social Security information in particular,” said Lanier. “In addition, we’ve seen some door-to-door at people’s homes and asking if they’d like to get tested and providing test kits. While we have no confirmed cases of fraud, we have seen the potential for it.

Lanier said Osceola is working with other counties across the state to keep residents aware of these potential scams. The Department of Health is also warning of fraudulent COVID-19 products and scams.  

To report any fraud related to COVID testing, visit myfloridalegal.com, or call 1-800-9-NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226).

Talia Blake
