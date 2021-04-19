Video: Fake COVID Vaccination Cards Are The Newest 'Hot' Commodity

You may have noticed COVID-19 vaccination cards posted on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.However, not everything seen on social media is factual.

In just a couple of clicks, anyone could have access to a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Peter Chin-Hong is an infectious disease expert. He said this a crime and safety concern.

“A fake vaccine card puts us all at risk, not only yourself, But most importantly, you can bring that virus home to people who you care about,” he said.