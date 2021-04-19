News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Video: Fake COVID Vaccination Cards Are The Newest 'Hot' Commodity
In just a couple of clicks, anyone could have access to a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. However, possessing them is a crime and safety concern.
You may have noticed COVID-19 vaccination cards posted on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.However, not everything seen on social media is factual.
In just a couple of clicks, anyone could have access to a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.
Peter Chin-Hong is an infectious disease expert. He said this a crime and safety concern.
“A fake vaccine card puts us all at risk, not only yourself, But most importantly, you can bring that virus home to people who you care about,” he said.
Fake COVID Vaccination Cards are the Newest Hot Commodity