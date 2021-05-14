© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Bill Targeting COVID-19 Website Scams Sent To DeSantis

Health News Florida | By News Service Florida
Published May 14, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT
capitol_tallahassee_legislature.jpg
Nick Evans/WFSU
/

The governor was also given a $196.3 million tax package that includes a formula change for distributing cigarette tax revenues to boost funding for Tampa's Moffitt Cancer Center.

A bill that would crack down on people who make false claims about COVID-19 vaccines and personal protective equipment was formally sent Thursday to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill (HB 9), a priority of House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, stems from people using authentic-looking websites that falsely offer access to vaccines or personal protective equipment.

The measure would lead to felony charges for people who run such scams and would authorize the attorney general to seek injunctions to shut down websites or other platforms used to spread fraudulent information.

The governor was also sent a $196.3 million tax package (HB 7061) that has 22 parts, including a formula change for distributing cigarette tax revenues to boost funding for the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

DeSantis has until May 28 to act on the measures.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirushealth scamsscamsfraud2021 Florida LegislatureGov. Ron DeSantislegislationMoffitt Cancer Center
News Service Florida
Related Content