© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FBI: That Post-Vaccine Selfie Might Be More Dangerous Than You Think

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Sydney Boles
Published April 9, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT
People getting the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a special vaccine card to record their doses, Operation Warp Speed officials say. Here, a Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a sample card.
People getting the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a special vaccine card to record their doses, Operation Warp Speed officials say. Here, a Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a sample card.

Scammers may steal personal information off the cards or use the images to create fake vaccine cards that they can sell. 

The FBI is warning Floridians about the risks of sharing photos of COVID-19 vaccine card on social media.

Scammers may steal personal information off the cards or use the images to create fake vaccine cards that they can sell. 


The Federal Trade Commission echoed the warning, saying the innocuous-seeming information on the cards might reveal more than you think. 

“Identity theft works like a puzzle, made up of pieces of personal information,” wrote attorney Seena Gressing of the FTC’s Division of Consumer and Business Education. “You don’t want to give identity thieves the pieces they need to finish the picture. One of those pieces is your date of birth. For example, just by knowing your date and place of birth, scammers sometimes can guess most of the digits of your Social Security number.”

Gressing suggested posting a photo of the plastic bandage on your arm to celebrate instead. 

The FBI says it is a crime to buy fake vaccine cards, make your own or fill in blank cards with false information. The unauthorized use of government agency seals or logos like those found on vaccine cards can be punished with a fine or up to five years in prison. 

To report suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards, contact the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or oig.hhs.gov, the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov, or your local FBI field office.

Contact Sydney Boles at sboles@wjct.org, or on Twitter at @sydneyboles.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccinecoronavirus fraudCOVID-19scamsFBI
Sydney Boles
Sydney is joining WJCT News from Ohio Valley ReSource, a collaborative of NPR stations covering Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia; where she was a producer and reporter, covering economic issues in the Appalachian coalfields.
Related Content