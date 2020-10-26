prosthetics

-
Limbitless Solutions, a non-profit developed by UCF alumnus Albert Manero, is embarking on a clinical trial to test the next generation of 3D printed arms…
-
The University of Central Florida and Oregon Health & Science University have launched the first clinical trial for a 3D-printed prosthetic arm for…
-
Two students from the University of Florida's GRiP program — a club that creates and donates three-dimensional printed prostheses to people with upper…
-
An Orlando nonprofit that 3-D prints free bionic arms for children is expanding. And to kick off the expansion, they gave a 3-D printed arm to autistic…
-
A video that’s gone viral shows Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. giving a young Central Florida boy, Alex Pring, a bionic arm that looks like Iron Man’s.…
-
Gordon "Skip" Beadle has a prosthetic right leg, the tenth such device he’s depended on since the retired U.S. Marine was wounded during the Vietnam War…
-
A truck driver suffered near-fatal injuries in a massive crash -- including the loss of an ear, severed by his seat belt. But that accident presented an…