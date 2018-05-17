© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

UCF’s Limbitless Solutions Launches Clinical Trial Of 3D Prosthetic Arm

Health News Florida | By Catherine Welch
Published May 17, 2018 at 9:44 AM EDT
limbitless_prosthetic_arms__university_of_central_florida_.jpg
University of Central Florida

The University of Central Florida and Oregon Health & Science University have launched the first clinical trial for a 3D-printed prosthetic arm for children.

The trial will follow 20 kids between 6 and 17 years old fitted with a custom designed arm.

“Being able to collaborate together, seeing those kids’ smiles light up when they see the new arms that they might apply for, it’s unbelievable. So happy,” said Albert Manero, CEO and co-founder of Limbitless Solutions.

The clinical trial is a step toward getting approval from the Food and Drug Administration to market the prosthetic arm to the public.

Traditional prosthetics can cost up to $100,000. Limbitless Solutions says its devices can be made for $1,000.

Tags

HNF StoriesprostheticsUniversity of Centreal FloridaLimbitless Solutions3-D-printed prosthetic arm
Catherine Welch
Catherine Welch is news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Before her move to Rhode Island in 2010, Catherine was news director at WHQR in Wilmington, NC. She was also news director at KBIA in Columbia, MO where she was a faculty member at the University Of Missouri School Of Journalism. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors Inc., New England AP, North Carolina Press Association, Missouri Press Association, and Missouri Broadcasters Association.
See stories by Catherine Welch
Related Content