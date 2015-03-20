UCF Student’s “Iron Man” Arm Goes Viral

A video that’s gone viral shows Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. giving a young Central Florida boy, Alex Pring, a bionic arm that looks like Iron Man’s. That arm was made by a non-profit group called Limbitless.

Its founder, Albert Manero, is a University of Central Florida engineering graduate student and a Fulbright Scholar working toward his PhD.

He spoke with 90.7’s Nicole Creston.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEx5lmbCKtY