Orlando-Based Prosthetics Nonprofit Limbitless Solutions Goes ‘Cyberpunk’

What does "Cyberpunk 2077" – the much hyped video game that features the voice of Keanu Reeves – have to do with Limbitless Solutions, the Orlando-based nonprofit that makes prosthetic limbs?

Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, is the inspiration for the new prosthetic arm from Limbitless. The company is continuing the tradition of designs inspired by fictional characters - although unlike the "Iron Man" arm it rolled out before- these new prosthetic limbs are for adults.

“We just launched two partnerships in the last week with the 'Cyberpunk 2077' video game and the 'Assassin’s Creed' video game franchise series,” says Limbitless CEO and president Albert Manero.

“And it has been incredible to be able to add these new designs into our catalogue of arms, both of which will become available as Limbitless looks to expand to include adults, with a focus on veterans and first responders and 2021.”

“It’s been our ethos for how we approach designing a bionic arm - we want it to be expressive and creative, and based on characters that people really enjoy, and then subsequently will want to identify with as part of their bionic arm,” says Manero.

The nonprofit is moving to a bigger facility in 2021, and Manero says he also has plans to branch out with some new projects.

“Our second project has been what we call project Xavier, and we just finished up a pilot clinical trial at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. And it’s a facial-gesture-driven wheelchair for ALS patients who can’t use joysticks to control their vehicle,” says Manero.

He says Limbitless and doctors at the ALS research center hope to publish the findings from the trial in a neurology journal next year.

