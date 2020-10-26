people with disabilities

-
A new policy from American Airlines, the largest airline in the United States, put a limit on the weight of a wheelchair. Now, many power wheelchairs are too heavy to fly on smaller regional jets.
-
A Tallahassee residential community for the disabled is edging closer to reality. The latest fundraiser for the proposed “Independence Landing” at...
-
A national survey finds medical schools should do more to help doctors with disabilities thrive. While some schools do make needed accommodations, others need to take basic steps to help.
-
On the first day of make-up registration for disaster food assistance, lines were long, while lawyers who were suing over how the program has been...