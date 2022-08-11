Experts see Canada’s euthanasia laws as a threat to people with disabilities

Canada arguably has the world’s most permissive euthanasia rules, but human rights advocates say those regulations devalue the lives of disabled people.

They say the regulations also are prompting doctors and health workers to suggest the procedure to those who might not otherwise consider it.

Equally troubling, advocates say, are instances in which people have sought to be killed because they weren’t getting adequate government support to live.

Families say that has led to disturbing conversations and controversial deaths.

The current law allows people with serious disabilities to choose to be killed in the absence of any other medical issue. Next year, Canada is set to allow people to be killed exclusively for mental health reasons.

Some critics say the system warrants further scrutiny.

