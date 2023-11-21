Nonprofit's analysis shows Florida left nearly $800M unspent for people with disabilities

Nearly $800 million in state and federal matching funds meant for Floridians with lifelong disabilities have gone unspent over the past two years.

According to an Orlando Sentinel report, this came to light after a budget analysis was conducted by The ARC of Florida, a nonprofit organization that advocates for services for people with disabilities.

The nonprofit says the unused funds were enough to support medical treatments, therapy and housing for 23,000 people on a state waiting list.

The state has not offered an explanation.

The ARC of Florida said $287 million budgeted for disability services were not spent and could have drawn a federal match of $496 million, the Sentinel reported. The unspent money is in a state bank account, accumulating interest.

WLRN's Sherrilyn Cabrera contributed to this report.