-
"The damage of this kind of diet is even more visible because of the pandemic," says a Oaxaca legislator who spearheaded a law against the sale of junk food and soda to minors. The idea is spreading.
-
Inside the kitchen at Bethel Community Baptist Church Boyzell Hosey and Samantha Wilson are battling for bragging rights.They're cooking collard greens, a…
-
Rebeca Gonzalez grew up eating artichokes from her grandmother’s farm in the central Mexican state of Tlaxcala. But for years after emigrating to the…
-
A Florida health coach is suing the state Department of Health because she was forced to shut down her diet advice business.The lawsuit filed Tuesday in…
-
Your diet can influence your appearance. You knew that. But did you know that what you eat can also affect your body odor and your attractiveness to the opposite sex?
-
The rising prevalence and cost of Type 2 diabetes has doctors at Geisinger Health System turning to food as a form of medicine. They're prescribing free, fresh food to low-income patients.
-
Buy an unhealthy snack and these vending machines take away 25 seconds of your life you'll never get back. Healthy fare drops instantly. Research suggests this "time tax" helps us make better choices.
-
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam is looking for the state's best student chef.Putnam wants high school students around the state to enter the…
-
With school starting, Florida Agriculture officials are hoping parents and students will have an easier way to find out about school meals ahead of...
-
A third of U.S. adults are obese, and 80 percent don't eat enough fruits, veggies and whole grains. Yet our poll with Truven Health Analytics suggests that as a nation, we eat with blinders on.