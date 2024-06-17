The importance of more sleep for Dad, and a better diet, too

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, program host Dr. Joe Sirven examines the effect of sleep deprivation on men’s weight and cardiovascular health.

People with insomnia have higher risks of developing depression, anxiety and even cancer. Dr. Brynn Dredla, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, explains how to improve sleeping patterns and habits.

Then, Sirven and his guest focus on practical tips for men's nutrition.

Hydration, portion control and home cooking are components that significantly affect men’s well-being.

Jenny Hamm, a registered dietitian at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, shares dad-friendly breakfast ideas and highlights superfoods that can easily be incorporated into men's diets.

