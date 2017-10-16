Nova Southeastern Will Bring A New Medical School To Broward

Nova Southeastern University will soon offer a full service M.D. program, the only one in Broward County.

The Davie-based university got preliminary accreditation this week from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education - the group that certifies med schools across the U.S. and Canada.

Nova will accept 50 students a year in order to keep class sizes small.

Dr. Johannes Vieweg, the college’s founding dean, says there won’t be lectures, there will be seven students in a room solving medical problems.

“This is a huge transformation for Ft. Lauderdale, for the City of Davie, and for Nova itself, because, you know with a school like this there are additional resources required that makes the learning experience here very unique,” he said.

A new research teaching hospital that the program will use will break ground next month.

The medical school will receive final accreditation once its first class graduates. Students start classes in Aug. 2018.

Read more about this story from our news partner, The Miami Herald.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .