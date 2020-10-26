-
A new study suggests the use of e-cigarettes can increase smokers' and nonsmokers' risk of developing chronic lung disease, including conditions such as COPD, chronic bronchitis, emphysema or asthma.
-
E-cigarettes may look sleek, but they create a lot of ugly and toxic trash. Disposable nicotine pods can be poisonous, and vape pens contain batteries and metals. How can we safely dispose of them?
-
A study shows the main drivers of Juul's social media presence are young people and third-party vendors, not the company itself. And vaping continues to look cool online among young people.
-
The Food and Drug Administration is proposing sweeping changes to how it regulates cigarettes and related products, including reducing the amount of nicotine allowed in tobacco cigarettes.
-
A large study suggests some may use e-cigarettes to quit smoking tobacco. But the survey also shows that nearly 10 percent of young adults who have never smoked tobacco have used the devices.
-
A bill to ban the sale of e-cigarettes to minors gained legislative support this week, according to the Miami Herald.Reps. Frank Artiles, R-Miami, and Doc…
-
Everybody knows that you're not supposed to smoke while you're pregnant because it's bad for the baby. But nicotine patches often used to help women quit may pose a risk, too, researchers say. Other forms of nicotine replacement may do less harm.
-
An experiment to test the value of e-cigarettes as a quitting aid found them as good as the nicotine patch, but there weren't enough people in the study to say they're a good bet for quitting. Public health officials worry that e-cigarettes will encourage tobacco use.
-
Electronic cigarettes, which substitute water vapor for smoke, are growing in popularity, with new stores popping up all around. The Tampa Tribune reports…