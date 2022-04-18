© 2020 Health News Florida



E-cigs using synthetic nicotine are now under FDA oversight

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 18, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
A woman holds a Puff Bar flavored disposable vape device in New York. The Food and Drug Administration says it will soon begin cracking down on vaping companies that have used a now-closed loophole to escape federal oversight, including the company behind a line of fruit-flavored e-cigarettes that have become the top choice among teenagers. Under a new law taking effect Thursday, April 14, 2022, the FDA can regulate e-cigarettes and similar products that use synthetic nicotine.

The new law specifically targets companies like Puff Bar., which recently switched its formula to laboratory-made nicotine to avoid oversight. Puff Bar is the most popular brand among teenagers.

The Food and Drug Administration says it will begin cracking down on e-cigarettes that have used synthetic nicotine to skirt oversight.

The companies behind those products sell vaping flavors that appeal to kids.

Previously, the agency could only regulate products that used nicotine derived from tobacco. Under a new law that took effect Thursday, the FDA can regulate products using manmade nicotine.

The action specifically targets companies like Puff Bar. That company recently switched its formula to laboratory-made nicotine to avoid oversight.

Puff Bar is the most popular brand among teenagers, selling flavors like blueberry, strawberry banana and mango.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

