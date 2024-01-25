As House subcommittee advances vape regulations bill, Juul vows its support

E-cigarette company JUUL Labs has sent a letter to Florida lawmakers in support of a pair of bills that would further regulate nicotine products amid concerns of illegal sales of vaping products imported from China.

This comes after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sued Juul last year, alleging that it markets products to minors.

The bills (SB 1006, HB 1007) would require nicotine product manufacturers to fill out the necessary forms for the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco for each product sold in the state, as well as present additional information upon request.

Penalties would also be issued for certain violations.

In the letter, representatives of Juul said the pair of bills would create a “well-regulated marketplace” for legal vapor products.

The House version was approved Wednesday by its Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee.