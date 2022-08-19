© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

An FDA warning letter targets a Florida company over illegal nicotine gummies

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT
fda_770.jpg
AP
/
AP
The FDA issued a first-of-a-kind warning to the maker of nicotine gummies, saying the illegal candies pose a growing risk to teenagers and younger children.

The fruit-flavored gummies from Florida manufacturer VPR Brands could cause nicotine poisoning or even death if eaten by small children, the agency says.

U.S. regulators have issued a warning letter to the Florida manufacturer of illegal nicotine gummies.

The Food and Drug Administration says the gummies pose a growing risk to teenagers and younger children.

In its warning Thursday, the FDA said the fruit-flavored gummies from VPR Brands could cause nicotine poisoning or even death if eaten by small children.

Regulators also cited recent research suggesting nicotine candies and lozenges are becoming more popular among high school students.

The warning comes as the FDA is under pressure to crack down on electronic cigarettes and other products containing laboratory-made nicotine.

VPR Brands markets its square-shaped gummies as containing “tobacco-free nicotine.” An employee at at the company, which lists its headquarters in Broward County, declined to comment.

Click here for more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida nicotinechildren's healthFDABroward County
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content