As the Trump administration calls for expanding access to Medicare Advantage, a federal whistleblower lawsuit accuses a large Medicare Advantage plan of bilking Medicare out of $8 million.
President Donald Trump will be in The Villages Thursday for an official White House event. The president is scheduled to speak at the invitation-only…
Proposed changes to some Medicare prescription drug plans are causing concern among patients with serious health conditions.
The Trump administration on Monday proposed changes to Medicare's prescription drug benefit that would affect patients' costs over the next few years,…
To help seniors stay healthy and independent, some Medicare plans will soon cover things like home-delivered meals or rides to the doctor, but finding plans that include the coverage is not easy.
STUART, Fla. — Dr. Christopher Rao jumped out of his office chair. He’d just learned an elderly patient at high risk of falling was resisting his advice…
Open enrollment for Medicare begins October 15 and this year there are lots of changes that will create more health care options for seniors.The Centers…
A new study finds that health care spending is reduced by about 10 percent when patients using Medicare Advantage and Medicaid managed care plans are...
A trio of health clinics for cash-strapped seniors is opening in Jacksonville this summer. The primary-care clinics are set to serve as many as 9,000...
Medicare Advantage plans say they offer good value and aim to keep patients healthy, but sicker people are far more likely than others to drop out because of lack of access to specific doctors.