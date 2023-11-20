Positive Healthcare, which covers people with HIV/AIDS, leaves Florida

Almost 900 people in Florida will be left without insurance at the end of the year after Positive Healthcare announced it is leaving the state.

Positive Healthcare is a Medicare Advantage health plan and includes prescription drug coverage for people who have HIV or AIDS. The plan is backed by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

According to theSouth Florida Sun Sentinel, the insurer said it will no longer offer coverage in Florida after Dec, 31. The provider has said the state has become too costly after changes to Medicare reimbursement.

"Current members must choose a new Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan during Open Enrollment for coverage starting January 1, 2024," the Positive Healthcare website said.

For 15 years, Positive Healthcare, also known as PHP, has offered coverage in Broward, Miami-Dade and Duval counties.